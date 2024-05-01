MEET ME AT THE WORKERS' CLUB 

An interactive reconstruction of Alexander Rodchenko's Workers' Club, originally exhibited at the 1925 World Expo in Paris.

The virtual copy of the constructivist installation is accompanied by posters, photographs, and breezy texts tracing the historical context of workers' clubs in the Soviet Union, as well as personal musings about the role of the artist in a time of revolution.

Playthrough ~10 minutes.

Made for Fuck Capitalism Jam and the traveling exhibition KLUB WRKR

May 1st 2024 

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
Tagsartgame, Boring, Historical, Time Travel, Walking simulator

Comments

Georgio Klironomos11 hours ago(+2)

new molleindustria joint = instant banger

bazylevnik013 hours ago

Super!

alexvdew14 hours ago

Fascinating. Thanks!

jualmalocaso1 day ago

¡¡¡Excelente!!! Lo voy a utilizar muchísimo en mis clases porque esta reconstrucción es un poema para los ojos.

Hace algunos años hice un experimento con algunas obras de la vanguardia soviética en bitsy (https://jualmalocaso.itch.io/vanguardia-roja). Molleindustria fue una gran inspiración para animarme a hacer estas caminatas lúdicas.

Muchas gracias por semejante trabajo

Saludos desde Argentina

garbagewitch1 day ago(+1)

This rules thanks for making it

