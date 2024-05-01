MEET ME AT THE WORKERS' CLUB

An interactive reconstruction of Alexander Rodchenko's Workers' Club, originally exhibited at the 1925 World Expo in Paris.

The virtual copy of the constructivist installation is accompanied by posters, photographs, and breezy texts tracing the historical context of workers' clubs in the Soviet Union, as well as personal musings about the role of the artist in a time of revolution.

Playthrough ~10 minutes.

Made for Fuck Capitalism Jam and the traveling exhibition KLUB WRKR

May 1st 2024

