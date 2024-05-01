Meet Me at the Workers' Club
MEET ME AT THE WORKERS' CLUB
An interactive reconstruction of Alexander Rodchenko's Workers' Club, originally exhibited at the 1925 World Expo in Paris.
The virtual copy of the constructivist installation is accompanied by posters, photographs, and breezy texts tracing the historical context of workers' clubs in the Soviet Union, as well as personal musings about the role of the artist in a time of revolution.
Playthrough ~10 minutes.
Made for Fuck Capitalism Jam and the traveling exhibition KLUB WRKR
May 1st 2024
|1 day ago
|Released
|HTML5
|Author
|molleindustria
|Educational
|artgame, Boring, Historical, Time Travel, Walking simulator
Comments
new molleindustria joint = instant banger
Super!
Fascinating. Thanks!
¡¡¡Excelente!!! Lo voy a utilizar muchísimo en mis clases porque esta reconstrucción es un poema para los ojos.
Hace algunos años hice un experimento con algunas obras de la vanguardia soviética en bitsy (https://jualmalocaso.itch.io/vanguardia-roja). Molleindustria fue una gran inspiración para animarme a hacer estas caminatas lúdicas.
Muchas gracias por semejante trabajo
Saludos desde Argentina
This rules thanks for making it